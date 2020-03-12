Maska trailer: Netflix butters you up with double serving of Manisha Koirala, Javed Jaffery

bollywood

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 12:07 IST

Netflix on Thursday dropped the trailer of its first YA-film in India, Maska, which traces the journey of a confused, young millennial, Rumi (Prit Kamani) who sets out to fulfil his dream of becoming a movie star until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions.

Celebrating the famed Parsi culture, Maska is a coming-of-age film written and directed by debutante director, Neeraj Udhwani, and features Manisha Koirala, Javed Jaffery, Prit Kamani, Nikita Dutta, and also marks the acting debut of singer, Shirley Setia.

Maska delves into the protagonist, Rumi’s life, passion and dreams and the characters that show him a new path along the way. Rumi is a quintessential boy next door from the Parsi community in Mumbai. He is an enthusiastic, caring individual and Mumma’s boy at heart. He was born to inherit the legacy of becoming a ‘Maskawala’ as his family owns one of oldest Irani cafes in Mumbai. But as any 21-year old, Rumi has dreams and he aspires to become an actor.

Diana is the archetypal mother and her life revolves around her son. She has faced many hardships, and has made countless sacrifices. She wants Rumi to take responsibility and carry the lineage of the Rustom Cafe.

The film releases on Netflix on March 27, 2020.

