May jealousy, negativity fade away, says Salman Khan’s sister Arpita

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma on Monday posted an emotional message in support of her “bhai”, saying she hopes the “negativity” of those who can’t handle his success fades away.

Arpita, who was adopted into the Khan family, and Alvira accompanied Salman to the Jodhpur court last week when he was convicted of killing two blackbucks near Kankani village almost two decades ago during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were co-accused, but they were acquitted. Salman spent two nights in prison, and is now on out on bail. In a Twitter post accompanied by a photograph of Salman, Arpita wrote, “My strength, my weakness, my pride, my joy, my life, my world. God’s child. God bless all the people that can’t handle you or your success, I wish only positivity and happiness for you. May all the jealousy and negativity fade away. I pray you shine even brighter than you are and blind everyone with your success and good deeds. Love you Bhai.”

Salman is very close to Arpita, who is married to Aayush Sharma -- to be launched in Bollywood via the superstar’s production Loveratri -- and has a son named Ahil.

In fact, when Salman emerged out of the Mumbai Airport after alighting from Jodhpur by a chartered flight, he had Ahil in his arms. The toddler was also a part of the family frame when Salman waved out to his sea of fans from his apartment’s balcony on April 7.