Mere Sohneya from Kabir Singh: Ahead of song’s release, composers Sanchet-Parampara say it is full of love

After Bekhayali, composers Sanchet-Parampara are all set to treat music lovers with Mere Sohneya, the second song from Kabir Singh. They say it is full of love.

Described as a soul-touching number, it is sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, and picturised on actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Its lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

“Anyone who has fallen in love will connect to Mere Sohneya. It has so much love that it got approved by everyone at the first hearing. Hope the audience will love it,” Parampara said ahead of the song’s release on June 6.

The response to Bekhayali has left them pumped. “It feels great when a song that was made within the four walls of a studio reaches out to the masses. The love people have shown for Bekhayali on social media, TV and radio platforms is just unbelievable,” Sachet said in a statement.

At the time of the release of Bekhayali, the composer duo had spoken about the close bond they share with Shahid. Sharing the story behind the song, Sachet had told IANS: “Working with Shahid sir is very special. Our journey started from the film ‘Batti Gul…’. He liked our work and then said we should do a sitting with the director of ‘Kabir Singh’. We did not know much about the song that we would do…so we went for the meeting with an open mind.” Shahid arranged for the meeting with the director and the producer, Sachet said.

“We were told we would have to create a song that would be main song of the story with five emotions…because it had to capture the whole story,” said Sachet. Parampara, who believes the style of a song is dependent on the kind of film, said, “In a love story, song is a very important part, and for us it was a tough thing to crack. We had to understand the vision of the director.”

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film releases on June 21.

