Milind Soman and wife Ankita’s ‘wrecking ball’ performance is outright funny. Watch video

Milind Soman and wife Ankita is one the cutest couple in town and this video of them dancing with a disco ball is super hilarious. While Milind is standing on the disco ball that is hung on the ceiling, Ankita is seated on it and they are performing in the air to Colplay’s Hymn for the weekend.

Ankita shared the video on her Instagram account and captioned it, “#hangingout with the #theultrahusband @milindrunning on the sets of #intm. #alwaysandforever.”

Fans on Instagram were also amused by the couple’s performance. One of the them commented, “Haha u guys r Goals. Look so happy . Love y’all (sic).”

Another commented, “m sure it much hv been real fun doing this together. Love Birds.”

One of the fans also commented on how fit milind is for his age.”Nobody will say that he’s 50+ just look at him.. he’s so active.. GOOD BLESS YOU GUY’S (sic).”

Milind recently wrote a love note on Ankita’s birthday, and he wrote, “Your kiss makes it all better, every time. happy birthday and happy every day is all I want for you @earthy_5 my love.”

Milind and Ankita tied the knot in April in the presence of their friends and family in Mumbai. In July, the couple exchanged the vows again amid nature after a hike in Spain and the two even shared pictures from the trip.

