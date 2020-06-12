Milind Soman is now a ‘bearded farmer’, gives us a peek inside the greenhouse in his home, see pics

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 15:17 IST

Actor Milind Soman is inspiring us in more ways than one. After sharing doable workout videos, he has now shared that he and his wife Ankita are now growing their own food.

Taking to Instagram, Milind wrote: “Finally a Bearded farmer as @ankita_earthy wanted ! Happiness really is growing your own food. Built a small green house or ‘Sabzee ka Ghar’ as the caretaker calls it, just before lockdown and now it’s just green, green, green and a bit of purple, red and yellow too ! #happiness #food #vegetables #green #fitness #health #love little wife :)”

In a series of four pictures, Milind can be seen inside what appears to be a terrace or balcony farm, with creepers all around him. It’s rich and green all over. The last picture shows fresh produce from his green house, which includes cucumbers, brinjals and other vegetables.

His fans were full of praise for him. One user wrote: “This is incredibly beautiful! You truly are na inspiration. Where did you build it but? It looks specious!” while another said, “Very nice can u pls share videos on planting veggies .. my husband’s kheera ka paudha never gave sabzi.” A third person wrote “Lean and green” and yet another said, “Atma Nirbhar jhalat tumhi MS (You are self reliant.)”

Through the entire lockdown period, Milind’s various posts are replete with simple and workable advice that aim at physical, emotional and mental well being. He had written a while back, “When I was 16, I complained to my swimming coach Sandeep Divgikar that my performance was suffering because I was bored with the routines and life at the training camp. He said that if I was bored, it was my choice. This is one of the most important lessons I have learnt: I have a choice in everything. To be happy or not, to help or not, to be productive or not, are all choices that we must make. And to make the right choice for ourselves is in our hands.”

“Boredom is the most common disease that afflicts all people. It is the root of a lot of mental, emotional and physical disorder. So I learned: to be bored or not, is a choice.”

