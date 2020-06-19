e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Minor dies by suicide in Port Blair, was depressed about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: report

Minor dies by suicide in Port Blair, was depressed about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: report

Distressed by the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, a 15-year-old girl in Port Blair died by suicide on Wednesday.

bollywood Updated: Jun 19, 2020 16:47 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday.
         

A 15-year-old girl died by suicide at her Chouldari residence in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on Wednesday. She was said to be depressed over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday.

Dependra Pathak, Director General of Police, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, told News18, “Yes, it’s true that a girl aged 15 years old hanged herself after she went into depression over the actor’s suicide. I would like to urge all the youngsters to look forward in life to achieve their goals in nation building rather than taking such extreme steps. I would also like to urge all the parents to speak to their children, if they notice any symptoms of depression in them.”

The girl had been watching the news of Sushant’s death and even wrote about it in her notepad. The report says that she locked herself inside her bedroom after being scolded by her grandfather. She was already distressed by the news of the actor’s death and the argument pushed her over the edge. A case has been registered in the Ograbraj Police Station and an investigation is on.

Sushant died on Sunday and the police said that it was a case of death by suicide. He did not leave behind any note. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium, in the presence of family members and some members of the film and television industries. His ashes were immersed in the Ganga river near Dighaghat in Patna.

The police are investigating Sushant’s death and have already recorded the statements of more than 10 people, including his family members, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, close friends Mukesh Chhabra and Mahesh Shetty, and his manager. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the ‘professional rivalry’ angle will be probed after it was alleged that the actor was blacklisted by some heavyweights of the film industry.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

