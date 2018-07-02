Mira Rajput cannot believe Shahid Kapoor’s Russian accent in this funny video

Shahid Kapoor was shocked like everybody else when the ruling champions of the Football world cup, Spain, lost to Russia this year. The Padmavat actor, who was watching the game with his wife Mira Rajput, was not able to take the pressure when the game was on.

“This is too much, I can’t take it anymore. This is too much pressure for me in India, I can’t take it anymore,” said Shahid and he tried to speak in a Russian accent. Mira, however, didn’t seem convinced as she shared a video of him on her Instagram page and captioned it, “He claims this is a Russian accent.”

Shahid and Mira are active on social media as they both share candid moments from their lives for their fans. Shahid’s pictures with his daughter Misha are get the most attention.

Shahid and his wife Mira also made an appearance at the enggeament ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Mira looked pretty as she showed off her baby bump in a Manish Malhotra dress.

On the work front, Shahid is currently shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu, in which he stars opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He actor will also be working on the remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

