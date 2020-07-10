Mira Rajput shares screengrab of kids’ texts to Shahid Kapoor, reveals her nickname for him

bollywood

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, had her phone hijacked by her kids, Misha and Zain, who decided to send their dad a few text messages. Mira took to Instagram to share a screengrab of the one-sided conversation, but inadvertently ended up revealing the nickname that she has Shahid’s contact saved as.

“Phone-takeover. Any guesses? Must say we are firm believers in a balanced diet,” Mira captioned the post, which shows a series of gibberish messages being sent to Shahid, in addition to emojis of food. A closer look up top shows Mira has saved Shahid’s contact as ‘Tommy’ -- his character from Udta Punjab.

The film was released in just a year after the couple tied the knot. They recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. In her Instagram post to commemorate the occasion, Mira wrote, “5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you. You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you. Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be ‘I am sorry’. To many more years of us.”

In return, Shahid wrote, “5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary my love.”

Shahid and Mira had an arranged marriage in 2015. The two are parents to three-year-old daughter Misha and one-year-old son Zain.

