Misha picks up dad Shahid Kapoor at airport, Khushi Kapoor enjoys lunch. See more celeb pics

Bollywood had yet another busy day this Sunday. While some spent it travelling, others went on lunch and dinner dates with their friends and family.

Shahid Kapoor was welcomed back home by wife Mira Rajput and their adorable daughter Misha as he returned from Bangkok after attending the IIFA Awards. While Shahid was caught on the camera perfectly, we could only manage a glimpse at Mira and Misha. However, we could see him cuddling with his daughter as soon as he got in the car with his family.

Shahid Kapoor arrives in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor with their daughter Misha. (Viral Bhayani)

Also returning form IIFA was Ranbir Kapoor. The actor, who also performed at the awards function, was seen in a navy hoodie, cap and sunglasses.

Ranbir Kapoor spotted at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Other stars spotted at the airport were Kiara Advani, Shama Sikander, Riteish Deshkmukh and more.

Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Ritesh Deshmukh and Shama Sikander.

Khushi Kapoor, director Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi’s younger daughter, was also spotted at a restaurant Bastian in Mumbai. She was seen wearing an off-shoulder peach-coloured dress.

Khushi Kapoor at Bastian, Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

