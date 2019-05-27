Mouni Roy is happily single, says her work is keeping her busy

She has been keeping very busy, signing films back-to-back and that has left very little time for Mouni Roy to focus on her personal life. The actor, who was earlier reportedly dating a co-star, Mohit Raina, shares she is enjoying her ‘single’ phase, more so given that her work is keeping her occupied.

Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mouni Roy’s first look posters revealed from Bole Chudiyan

“I am completely, absolutely single and the way they say it, in love with my work now. There is no time for anything else. And I am completely enjoying the phase… once there is someone in my life, everyone will get to know about it,” laughs the actor, who has been quite a popular TV star.

Asked about the former co-star she was reportedly dating, she chooses not to answer the question. Rather, Mouni says she would prefer talking about her films. And there are three of them on the list at present — Brahmastra, Made in China and Bole Chudiyaan. Mouni shares that she has got two more offers, but they are still at the discussion stage.

Apart from her Bollywood projects, Mouni was also seen in a special dance number in the Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 1. So are there offers from the South as well? “Yes, there are, but at the moment I need to finish the work that I have in hand. I might take up films down South later, but now I do not have time to think much about it,” she adds.

And what about Bengali films? She had earlier spoken about her keenness for featuring in one. So is there any possibility of doing one soon? “My mother will be very happy if I get to do a Bengali film. She has been telling me to do it for long. But such things are not in my hands. If I get a good script I would definitely take it up. There is so much interesting work that is being done in the industry right now,” she wraps up.

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 27, 2019 17:33 IST