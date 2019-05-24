Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mouni Roy’s first look posters revealed from Bole Chudiyan

Actors Nawazuddin Sddiqui and Mouni Roy’s first look posters from their upcoming film Bole Chudiyan were released on Friday. The film is a love story and will be directed by Nawaz’s brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

Nawaz’s poster shows him leaning against a wall, dressed in a plain T-shirt and pants. Mouni’s poster shows her peeking from behind a wooden door. She is seen wearing large, silver earrings and a shimmery top.

Nawaz had earlier announced Mouni as the film’s female lead in March. Sharing the news on Twitter Nawazuddin wrote, “I am really excited to work with the very beautiful and talented @roymouni Hope to spread some fragrance of romance on screen #BoleChudiyan@woodpeckermovi1 @ShamasSiddiqui @zaverikiran9 #RajeshBhatia.” The film goes on floors in June.

Talking about the new project, Mouni had told Bombay Times, “I cannot believe my fortune that I am getting to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. I am anxious about sharing the frame with him.He’s immensely talented and what I feel most assured about is that this will be a fantastic learning experience. I am eager to learn from him. I just hope I can justify the team’s faith in me.”

“Mouni has untapped talent. She believes in experimenting with her work, which makes me feel that she’s perfect for the character,” Nawaz had added.

“This girl in (in the film) is very fiery, drives tractors and dances. It is a full on Hindi film heroine. I am excited about it. I was waiting fir something like this,” Mouni had told PTI.

Nawaz will soon be seen as Ganesh Gaitonde the second season of Sacred Games. Mouni, meanwhile, will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra next year as the film’s villain.

