Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamasuddin files Rs 100 crore defamation suit

Debutante director Shamasuddin Siddiqui has filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against a publication for claiming his behaviour towards female actors was objectionable. Shamas is directing his first film starring brother Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mouni Roy titled Bole Chudiyaan.

The plea claims that the offending report showed Shamas as someone with an attitude problem who is difficult to work with. It claims that this defamatory portrayal is contrary to truth. Shamas also tweeted about this. Nawazuddin has not commented on the issue.

“Mouni Roy is still an unearthed talent and she believes in experimenting with her acting and I feel she is the perfect choice for the kind of character which is designed for her and we hope to do some wonders on the screen. I am really excited to work on this project, it’s something new,” Nawaz had said earlier about sharing the screen with Mouni in the film.

While Nawazuddin was last seen in Ritesh Batra’s Photograph, Mouni made her debut in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold.

The film is produced by Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia. With a start-to-finish schedule, Bole Chudiyan will be shot from May to June and is slated for an October release.

