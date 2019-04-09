Nawazuddin Siddiqui on being dragged by a fan: I got a hand fracture, a muscle pull

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is undoubtedly one of the best actors among Bollywood’s current crop and he makes it a point to balance both hardcore masala films and those minus all glamour.

Asked if money has become a priority for him now, owing to his success and the fact that some stars demand huge paychecks, even shares of a film’s profit, Nawazuddin says, “Har actor ki apni strategy hoti hai. There’s nothing wrong in asking for profits. They have it (the collections) that’s why they ask for it. For me, both things are important. The role is good, and if the film is commercial, then the money angle too should be like that. Money ka itna important role nahi hai, but profession hai, paisa chahiye hota hai (Money doesn’t have such an important role, but it’s a profession, money is needed).”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui being dragged by a fan in Kanpur.

Nawazuddin’s rising popularity can be gauged by the fact that recently, a fan pulled him back by the neck, all for a selfie, in Kanpur. The actor, last seen in Thackeray (2018), says, “I got injured, got a hand fracture and a muscle pull. But theek hai, kya karein, uska apna tareeka tha (it’s ok, what do we do, it’s their way). Unka pyaar hai. (It’s their love).”

However, the audience’s love for stars in general didn’t translate into box office collections in the recent past. Ask him his take on recent films starring superstars not doing well and whether it means the star system doesn’t work, he’s quick to clarify, “Ek aadh picture flop ho gayi, usse thodi na change ho jaata hai! (One or two films flopped, it doesn’t change anything). Bade stars bade stars hote hain. (Big stars are big stars). Small budget films become a hit, but even they have Bollywood masala in them. We even compromise on content-driven films. We add five songs, comedy… Tummbad, Manto (both 2018), these are the hardcore films. Actual content-driven films don’t work. When they work, a change will come.”

Nawazuddin feels the real content-driven cinema wins more recognition abroad. “Films that mostly go for these [foreign] festivals, they are the actual hardcore content-driven films, and they get appreciation. Uss cinema ki audience [India] mein abhi kam hai!” he adds.

