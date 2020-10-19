Moushumi Chatterjee: I might die tomorrow but no point in dying with fear every day

bollywood

While senior citizens are sceptical about starting work amid the pandemic, Moushumi Chatterjee is not much worried. The veteran actor states that if something is going to happen it will happen. Script narration has started and she has signed a web project, her first in the medium, and if things fall into place, work might start soon.

“Corona is affecting people of every age. Things can go wrong even with me locked at home. I would rather cross the bridge when it comes. I’ve to practical and positive. Who knows about future? I might die tomorrow but no point in dying with fear every day,” she says, adding that one must have the right sense and intelligence to deal with the situation.

Apart from the web project, Chatterjee,67, also has film and TV offers. Though she is considering films, she is not sure about TV.

“TV is too much work for a long time and the remuneration isn’t good enough. But, never say never. If something good is offered to me, I might take it up. Films and web have a beautiful variety. Even small roles are significant, and leave a mark. And it’s also not like I’ve to only play the role of a mother or mother-in-law. I can play a single woman, negative role and much more. There’s no limit to possibilities,” adds the actor, who has been a part of the industry for over five decades. She was last seen in Piku (2015).

Ask her about the negative narratives around Bollywood and Chatterjee says “biases are everywhere”, just that in showbiz everything gets magnified to another level.

“Nepotism happens in every industry. Everybody tries to favour their own people and that isn’t a new phenomenon. Nepotism was there in our times also, par haan itna nahi tha jitna abhi hai. There were camps and dominating individuals who called shots. But I never bothered much,” she says.

Reacting to the talks around casting couch and drug consumption in the film industry, Chatterjee adds, “No two people are same. You can’t say that I’m like this so the other person should be like that. Show me one industry that is devoid of any issue. Keep working and don’t concentrate on the negatives. I don’t agree with all the gossips and media hype created around how bad this industry is. It isn’t. No one can force you to do something if you don’t want to. Period,” she concludes.

