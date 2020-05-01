My husband is an expert in crisis management, says actor Celina Jaitly

bollywood

Updated: May 01, 2020 16:53 IST

Celine Jaitly is currently in Austria with her husband and three of her sons. As the country is on its way to lift the lockdown, Jaitly cannot wait to go back to her normal life. She says, “Austria went into lockdown on March 16, but restrictions started earlier that week, with bans of more than five people gathering in public put in place on March 15. The lockdown will hopefully be over almost entirely by mid-May.”

She explains that Austria’s prompt medical services have contributed in battling the pandemic. “The lockdown has helped reduce the daily increase in infections to 1.6%. There are 24-hour medical rescue support services in case of an emergency. There’s a Coronavirus hotline of the AGES -Österreichische Agentur für Gesundheit und Ernährungssicherheit here,” she says.

With children at home, life in lockdown can be a challenge but the former beauty queen credits her husband for being an “expert in crisis management”. She shares, “Thanks to his foresight, we were well-prepared for the lockdown much before it was announced. We’ve had no problems with grocery supplies despite the strict lockdown. The advantage of living high in the Alps is that we also have a continued supply of fresh local vegetables and dairy products.”

To take care of her family at this time of a health crisis, the No Entry (2005) actor has resorted to a healthier style of cooking. She says, “Cooking is my hobby and I’ve been trying many international recipes during this time. I’m using a lot of Indian spices (in our food), thus following our Prime Minister’s advice to incorporate Ayurveda as it helps towards immunity building.”

A while ago, she took to Instagram to hail actors Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar for their donations to PM-CARES. Talking about them, she says, “Shah Rukh, Gauri (Khan) and Akshay are factors who are playing very important roles in inspiring and lifting the spirits of people in India with their wonderful actions, the beauty and joy of which reminds us of our humanity.”