Home / Bollywood / National Awards 2019: Surekha Sikri accepts Best Supporting Actress award in wheelchair, gets a standing ovation

National Awards 2019: Surekha Sikri accepts Best Supporting Actress award in wheelchair, gets a standing ovation

Surekha Sikri was honoured with the Best Supporting Actress award at Monday’s National Film Awards distribution ceremony in Delhi.

bollywood Updated: Dec 23, 2019 18:13 IST

Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi
Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu presenting Best Supporting Actress award for Badhaai Ho to Surekha Sikri during the 66th National Film Awards.
Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu presenting Best Supporting Actress award for Badhaai Ho to Surekha Sikri during the 66th National Film Awards.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Actor Surekha Sikri arrived on a wheelchair to accept her National Film Award on Monday in New Delhi, and was welcomed with a loud cheer and standing ovation from the guests. Surekha won Best Supporting Actress award for her portrayal of a nagging grandma in Badhaai Ho. The ceremony to give out the 66th National Film Awards was held in Delhi on Monday.

There was a standing ovation as Surekha arrived in a wheelchair on stage to receive the award. The applause continued till she accepted the award and left the stage. A few months ago, when the awards were announced, Surekha had thanked the writers of the unconventional entertainer.

Surekha Sikri receives Best supporting actor award.
Surekha Sikri receives Best supporting actor award.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna flaunts onion earrings gifted by husband Akshay Kumar, ‘before they started sprouting shoots’. See pics

“I am feeling really excited about this. It makes me so happy. I want to congratulate the writers of the film. They wrote a very good script. I also thank Amit Sharma for directing this film,” Surekha told IANS.

The veteran actor made her debut in 1978 with the political drama Kissa Kursi Ka, and carved her space with some unforgettable roles in films, television and theatre. Badhaai Ho is a comedy about a grown-up son dealing with society when his parents tell him they are expecting a child. The film featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

Filmmaker Amit Sharma received a National Film Award in the category of Best Popular Film providing Wholesome Entertainment.

