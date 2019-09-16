Nawazuddin Siddiqui on working in Hollywood: ‘If they want to work with me, they will have to approach me’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:45 IST

Trust Nawazuddin Siddiqui to speak his mind. At a time when a number of his contemporaries are working abroad, the actor shows no interest in trying his luck in international projects, unless offers come his way. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin, who has worked in a British TV series, is happy with the opportunities he is getting in India

“Much like the craze in Pakistani actors to work in Bollywood, Indian actors too want to work in Hollywood. I don’t want to be one of them. Mujhe bhi lalach hain, par achha kaam karne ka… If I’m getting to do good work here in India then why should I look for work in Hollywood?...,” he says before adding what is the other reason that stops him from scouting for work outside his home country.

“The thing is to work there I will have to hire an agent there and keep monitoring everything that is happening there. Main sochta hoon ki unko mere paas aana chahiye. If they want to work with me then they will have to approach me,” explains the actor, who was last seen in the second season of a popular web show that went on air recently.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui during the promotions of Sacred Games Season 2 in Mumbai on Aug 7, 2019. ( IANS )

Nawazuddin’s rendezvous with the web have been successful till date. The actor is all for the kind of content that the platform is generating. However, he is worried whether things will stay like this for long.

“Web is definitely creating good content and also experimenting a lot. And we are getting to see such fabulous actors. I really enjoyed watching Delhi Crimes, the actors in the show were so good. But I am worried till when this phase is going to stay. Everything starts on an interesting note but then slowly things start changing. Web k liye achhe content ban rahe hain par aisa no ho ki yahan pe bhi log bher ki chal chalne lagey… Agar aap dekho ek film hit hoti hain to phir ek k baad ek wasehi bahut sare films bantey hain, web bhi wahin na ban jaye…,” he explains.

Talking about good actors, we ask him regarding his opinion on the star-actor debate that has been there in the film industry for the longest time, and Nawazuddin again goes no-holds barred.

Also read: Shakuntala Devi teaser: Vidya Balan sports short hairdo as ‘human computer’, to begin shoot in London. See pic

“Yahan pe hona mushkil hain. Aisa itihas mein nahin hua. Par Hollywood mein doosri baat hain. Wahan pe lok actor bhi hain aur star bhi. Things have been categorised here ki yeh star hain, who actor hain. Naseeruddin Shah is a fabulous actor, but is he also considered a star? So only when a film on a budget of 70-80 crore will get made with an actor, can we say that an actor and a star are the same,” he concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 11:43 IST