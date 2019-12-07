e-paper
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister dies at 26 after 8-year battle with cancer: reports

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister Syama Tamshi Siddiqui passed away at the age of 26. She was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 18.

bollywood Updated: Dec 07, 2019 18:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister Syama Tamshi Siddiqui has died at the age of 26.
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister, Syama Tamshi Siddiqui, has died at the age of 26 after battling with cancer for eight years. According to reports, she died at a hospital in Pune.

According to Amar Ujala, the news of Syama’s death was confirmed by the actor’s brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui. He also told the channel that Nawazuddin was in the USA when Syama breathed her last. Her funeral will take place at the actor’s ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh, Budhana, where the entire family is present. The funeral is expected to take place on Sunday.

In a social media post last year, Nawazuddin had revealed that Syama was diagnosed with cancer when she was 18. “My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18 bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds she turns 25 2day & still fighting M thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her & m rly grateful 2 @resulpSir fr introducng me 2 dem,” he had written.

