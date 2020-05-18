NCW seeks police action against TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui for ‘promoting’ acid attack in video

bollywood

Updated: May 18, 2020 16:21 IST

TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui, who has 13.4 million followers on the video-sharing platform, is in hot water for a disturbing video in which he enacts an acid attack. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has demanded that action be taken against him, after a video of himself throwing ‘acid’ on the face of the woman who left him for another man surfaced online. It is not known when the video was originally shared.

“@NCWIndia has written to @DGPMaharashtra Shri. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to take action against #FaizalSiddiqui for the video he posted that promotes a grievous crimes of #acidattack on social media using @TikTok_IN App. @CyberDost @MahaCyber1,” the official handle of the NCW tweeted, sharing a copy of the letter addressed to the Maharashtra Police.

In their letter, the NCW condemned Faizal for ‘promoting a grievous crime of acid attack to the young followers on the social media platform’. The letter further said, “The Commission is concerned about the safety and security of women and is disturbed by the use of cyberspace to instigate crime against women. Considering the sensitivity of the matter, it is requested that immediate action shall be taken as per the Information Technology Act, 2000, against the miscreants and an action taken report be sent to the Commission by e-mail/fax.”

@NCWIndia has written to @DGPMaharashtra Shri. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to take action against #FaizalSiddiqui for the video he posted that promotes a grievous crimes of #acidattack on social media using @TikTok_IN App. @CyberDost @MahaCyber1 pic.twitter.com/pcjyXtGiJG — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 18, 2020

The NCW also wrote to TikTok, demanding that Faizal’s account be removed from the platform, for sharing videos that ‘instigate committing violence against women’.

@NCWIndia have contacted Tik-Tok India @TikTok_IN to remove the video & delete the account of #FaizalSiddiqui that instigate committing violence against women. pic.twitter.com/1QMHpUgQs8 — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 18, 2020

Meanwhile, outraged netizens have begun trending #BanTikTok on Twitter, slamming Faizal for his insensitive video. Many also demanded his immediate arrest for posting such content. “If we can’t save our mothers, sisters and daughters in India then its very hard to do it in rest of the world. #FaizalSiddiqui type of psychopaths should be behind bars and tried under all possible IPC charges. #respectwomen #acid #BanTiktok,” one user wrote.

Earlier this year, Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak depicted the anguish of acid attack survivors. The film starred Deepika Padukone as Malti, a character modelled on real-life acid attack survivor.

In an interview with PTI, Deepika had said, “I hope we won’t have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors for us to see change. I hope with our film we begin to see that change for ourselves as a society and for acid attack survivors. If we don’t, then we’ve done something wrong as a society.”

