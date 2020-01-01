Neena Gupta’s The Last Color is eligible for Best Picture at the Oscars, director Vikas Khanna calls it ‘miracle of belief’

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 14:03 IST

Neena Gupta’s film The Last Color, directed by chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna, has been named in the list of feature films eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards in the Best Picture category. While Vikas called it a ‘miracle of belief’, Neena couldn’t be happier and shared her feelings on social media.

Vikas shared the news on Twitter by sharing a screenshot of the Oscars list. He wrote, “I don’t know what happens after this moment. But this moment is everything. To be on this list of BEST FEATURE FILMS 2019.” He wrote in his other tweet, “To live for this moment. Absolutely yesssss. @Neenagupta001” and added, “My heart is dancing. Thank you Neena ji for believing in my humble story.”

Expressing his excitement, Vikas tweeted, “I need sometime to absorb this. Holyyyyy Godddd. @Neenagupta001 thank you for believing in me. Love and respect you very muchhhh. @Jitendra_siffcy @KaulPoonam @jayisready.”

Reacting to Vikas’ post, an elated Neena wrote on Twitter, “Cant believe am soooo happy.”

Cant believe am soooo happy https://t.co/ApRiYTMcBn — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) January 1, 2020

Vikas also posted about the same on his Instagram account and wrote, “THE MIRACLE OF BELIEF. “The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscar) has announced the list of feature films eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards. And “The Last Color” is in the contention for Oscar 2019 BEST PICTURE. Link in the bio......What a way to start the year......”

BEST WAY TO START 2020. MIRACLE. MIRACLE. Thank you UNIVERSE. Our humble film THE LAST COLOR is pure HEART.



Oscars: Academy Announces 344 Films Eligible for 2019 Best Picture. https://t.co/p654zVd8IQ pic.twitter.com/3i4NzIkL44 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 1, 2020

The Last Color, featuring Neena Gupta as a widow, deals with taboo surrounding widows in India, mainly Vrindavan and Varanasi. The story of the film revolves around a 9-year old tightrope walker who befriends one such a widow and promises to add color to her life. It is adapted from Khanna’s own book of the same name.

Talking about the film, Vikas had earlier told IANS in an interview, “The Last Color’s story is about the rise of human spirit in darkness. The super talented team behind National Award winning films like ‘I Am Kalam’, ‘Kadwi Hawa’ and ‘Poorna’ has come together for this epic journey.”

The film has already won several awards and has been screened at various film festivals. It also stars Aqsa Siddiqui, Rajeswar Khanna and Aslam Sheikh in prominent roles.

