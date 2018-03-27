Neetu Chandra sponsors 84-year-old American Indophile’s trip to India

Actor Neetu Chandra believes in loving everything about her culture, so it is no surprise that she immediately took a liking to 84-year-old Rita Harris, when she discovered the latter’s strong desire to visit India. The actor came across Harris when she was visiting some friends in the US, and decided that she would make it possible for the elderly lady to travel to and explore the country.

Rita is fascinated with Indian culture, and has read several books and gone through maps to acquaint herself with India’s history and geography. And when Neetu, who starred in the National Award-winning film Deswa (2011), came to know about this, she decided to sponsor Rita’s trip to India. The octogenarian has no friends or family in the country, and cannot travel alone.

“What could be more gratifying than making someone’s dreams come true? I feel glad to have touched someone’s life. I feel that it is my success that I could welcome Rita here. It’s overwhelming to receive her love and blessings. Her love empowers me to keep spreading cheer and happiness in more ways than one. I can’t thank all the positive vibes and this universe enough and I’m very excited and emotional to make this happen,” says Neetu.

“The fact that others value our culture, history and people is such an inspiration for all of us to respect and value our country which is loved by people all over the world,” says Neetu, who welcomed Rita in Mumbai on Tuesday.

