Neha Dhupia shares photos of daughter Mehr: 'Just like that our baby girl is 1.5 years old'

Neha Dhupia shares photos of daughter Mehr: ‘Just like that our baby girl is 1.5 years old’

Neha Dhupia on Monday shared some pictures of her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. See them here.

bollywood Updated: May 19, 2020 09:14 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Neha Dhupia shared new pictures of daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi.
Neha Dhupia shared new pictures of daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi.
         

Actor Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share few pictures of her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The little girl is now one-and-a-half years old.

Sharing them, Neha wrote: “... and just like that our baby girl is 1 1/2 years old ... @mehrdhupiabedi.” In all the pictures, Mehr is looking out from the grill and has her back to the camera. Many of her industry friends dropped messages on the post. Actors Aparshakti Khurana, Shruti Haasan and Rannvijay Singha dropped read heart emojis in the comments section. Fans also wrote in; one said “What a little fashionista” while another called Mehr, “So so cute”. 

Neha has been sharing posts of her daughter consistently but without giving a glimpse of the little girl’s face. On Angad Bedi and her anniversary last week, she had shared a family picture and written: “Lockdown celebrations ... #mothersday and #weddinganniversary ... #family #satnamwaheguru.” It showed Neha kissing Angad on his cheek with Mehr in her arms, looking at her parents.

In another picture, Neha was seen climbing up a ladder to clean the ceiling fan with little Mehr at the base of it, looking up at her mother. Neha had written: “Lockdown celebrations ... #mothersday and #weddinganniversary ... #family #satnamwaheguru.”

When her daughter turned 16 months old, Neha had written: “What actually matters ... #vision2020 ... love, health and happiness ... 16 months today our baby girl ... @mehrdhupiabedi @angadbedi”

Also read: Shefali Jariwala says she was paid Rs 7000 for Kaanta Laga, reveals her father was ‘completely against it’

Before the coronavirus lockdown came into force, Neha had been viciously trolled for her comment that seemed to imply that she was defending a girl for cheating in a relationship, when she reprimanded a male contestant on Roadies for slapping a girl who allegedly cheated on him with five other boys. The actor had to release a statement, declaring she has been misinterpreted.

She later told IANS that nobody likes being trolled. She had said, “Nobody likes to be trolled and there is no shying away from the fact that for no fault of yours, you wake up to a hurl of insults and then they not only take you down, but they want to take personal jabs at you on your family when you’re not doing that.”

(With IANS inputs)

