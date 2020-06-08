e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Neha Dhupia shares pics of daughter Mehr: ‘Don’t ruffle my feather ma’

Neha Dhupia shares pics of daughter Mehr: ‘Don’t ruffle my feather ma’

Neha Dhupia shared new pictures of her daughter Mehr. See them here.

bollywood Updated: Jun 08, 2020 17:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Neha Dhupia shared pictures of daughter Mehr on Sunday.
Neha Dhupia shared pictures of daughter Mehr on Sunday.
         

Actor and chat show host Neha Dhupia shared fresh pictures of her daughter Mehr. Looks like the little girl has a mind of her own.

Sharing it, Neha wrote: “Don’t ruffle my feather ma.” The two pictures Mehr walking with a feather in hand. We don’t see Mehr’s face, only her hair are visible.

 

Neha frequently shares pictures of Mehr. In May this year, Neha wrote: “... and just like that our baby girl is 1 1/2 years old ...” When the little girl had turned 17 months old, Neha had written: “Having a fan moment ... our baby girl #17monthsold @mehrdhupiabedi @angadbedi.” She had also shared a picture of mother and daughter cleaning the fan. On Mehr turned 16 months’ old, she had written: What actually matters ... #vision2020 ... love, health and happiness ... 16 months today our baby girl ... @mehrdhupiabedi @angadbedi.”

Days before the nationwide lockdown came into force, Neha found herself in the midst of an unlikely controversy. She had been trolled mercilessly when she had pulled up a contestant who said he hit his girlfriend after he found out that she was cheating on him. Neha had reportedly said that it’s a woman’s choice if she wants to be in a relationship with five boys at a time but hitting her is not the right thing to do.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty’s lavish home boasts of a gym, garden and several art installations. See inside pics

In an attempt to address the issue, Neha had released a statement which read: “Roadies is a show that I have been a part of for five years and enjoyed every bit of it. It takes me all over India and gives me the opportunity to team up with absolute rock stars from all parts of the country. What I do not like or accept is what is happening for more than two weeks now! Recently during one of the episodes that aired, I took a stand against violence.”

“A guy talked about his partner who cheated on him (allegedly) and in retaliation, he hit her by his own admission. What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman... adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women’s safety,” she had added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Delhi L-G overrules AAP govt’s decision to reserve beds for Delhi residents
Delhi L-G overrules AAP govt’s decision to reserve beds for Delhi residents
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
Over 50 lakh employed in MGNREGS, Rajasthan clinches top spot in country
Over 50 lakh employed in MGNREGS, Rajasthan clinches top spot in country
‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia
‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia
Black Lives Matter protests: Gandhi statue targeted in London
Black Lives Matter protests: Gandhi statue targeted in London
DU admissions 2020 delayed, students will have to wait for a few more days
DU admissions 2020 delayed, students will have to wait for a few more days
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In