Neha Dhupia shares pics of daughter Mehr: ‘Don’t ruffle my feather ma’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 17:30 IST

Actor and chat show host Neha Dhupia shared fresh pictures of her daughter Mehr. Looks like the little girl has a mind of her own.

Sharing it, Neha wrote: “Don’t ruffle my feather ma.” The two pictures Mehr walking with a feather in hand. We don’t see Mehr’s face, only her hair are visible.

Neha frequently shares pictures of Mehr. In May this year, Neha wrote: “... and just like that our baby girl is 1 1/2 years old ...” When the little girl had turned 17 months old, Neha had written: “Having a fan moment ... our baby girl #17monthsold @mehrdhupiabedi @angadbedi.” She had also shared a picture of mother and daughter cleaning the fan. On Mehr turned 16 months’ old, she had written: What actually matters ... #vision2020 ... love, health and happiness ... 16 months today our baby girl ... @mehrdhupiabedi @angadbedi.”

Days before the nationwide lockdown came into force, Neha found herself in the midst of an unlikely controversy. She had been trolled mercilessly when she had pulled up a contestant who said he hit his girlfriend after he found out that she was cheating on him. Neha had reportedly said that it’s a woman’s choice if she wants to be in a relationship with five boys at a time but hitting her is not the right thing to do.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty’s lavish home boasts of a gym, garden and several art installations. See inside pics

In an attempt to address the issue, Neha had released a statement which read: “Roadies is a show that I have been a part of for five years and enjoyed every bit of it. It takes me all over India and gives me the opportunity to team up with absolute rock stars from all parts of the country. What I do not like or accept is what is happening for more than two weeks now! Recently during one of the episodes that aired, I took a stand against violence.”

“A guy talked about his partner who cheated on him (allegedly) and in retaliation, he hit her by his own admission. What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman... adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women’s safety,” she had added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more