e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Nimrat Kaur spots Irrfan Khan’s mural at a village, says it’s a few houses down from Saajan Fernandes’s house in The Lunchbox

Nimrat Kaur spots Irrfan Khan’s mural at a village, says it’s a few houses down from Saajan Fernandes’s house in The Lunchbox

Nimrat Kaur has shared a beautiful mural of Irrfan Khan she chanced upon in a village while out on an errand. Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

bollywood Updated: May 14, 2020 14:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Irrfan Khan died on April 29.
Irrfan Khan died on April 29.
         

Actor Nimrat Kaur, who worked with late Irrfan Khan in the critically acclaimed The Lunchbox, has shared a beautiful mural of the maverick actor who lost his battle with neuroendocrine tumour last month and died at a Mumbai hospital.

The picture is a wide-angle shot of an old house, with one side of the front wall covered with a mural of Irrfan’s face. Nimrat posted the picture on Instagram and wrote, “Chanced upon this arresting mural in Ranwar Village on an errand run today. Incidentally only a few houses down the one where Saajan Fernandes’s house was located in The Lunchbox. Such an ominous yet celebratory confluence of life and art. My heart felt compliments to the artist @bollywoodartproject and a million thoughts and loving prayers for this immortal soul. All that came to the mind was, who knew...#IrrfanForever.”

 

Upon learning about Irrfan’s death on April 29, Nimrat had shared his picture in which he could be seen getting ready for a shot. She wrote alongside. “The endless possibility of a human life. #Irrfan.”

 

View this post on Instagram

The endless possibility of a human life. #Irrfan

A post shared by NIMRATasneem KAUReshi (@nimratofficial) on

 

Nimrat also posted another image from a red carpet appearance with Irrfan and captioned it as, “The sun set on endless unrequited wishes today. In the end, images and stories are all that remain; with the richest ones safely tucked away. Here’s to a lifetime of your radiance, laughter and stories...never will there be another. #IrrfanForever.”

Also read: Shilpa Shetty beats up husband Raj Kundra as house help accuses him of kissing her. Watch hilarious video

Nimrat and Irrfan’s The Lunchbox was screened at International Critics’ Week, Cannes Film Festival in 2013 where it also won the Critics Week Viewers Choice Award aka Grand Rail d’Or.

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and e left for the UK where he got treated for the ailment. The actor returned from London last year and had shot for his first film post the diagnosis - Angrezi Medium. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film opened to mixed reviews and had an average business at the box office as it hit theatres just a few days before the lockdown was announced amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
Railways says all tickets booked before lockdown to be cancelled
Railways says all tickets booked before lockdown to be cancelled
Live: Market associations for opening of markets on odd-even basis, says Delhi CM
Live: Market associations for opening of markets on odd-even basis, says Delhi CM
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
‘Today is your last working day’: Uber lays off 3700 employees through Zoom
‘Today is your last working day’: Uber lays off 3700 employees through Zoom
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In