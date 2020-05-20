e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Non-discrimination is an important part of society’s growth: Shruti Haasan

Non-discrimination is an important part of society’s growth: Shruti Haasan

The actor-singer strongly believes in banishing ignorance with ample of true information and speaks up against discrimination against the ailing and healthcare workers during the coronavirus lockdown

bollywood Updated: May 20, 2020 17:08 IST
Titas Chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The singer-actor regales her fans with rhythms on her social media accounts during the lockdown
The singer-actor regales her fans with rhythms on her social media accounts during the lockdown(Photo: Instagram/shrutzhaasan)
         

“One must realise that Covid-19 doesn’t discriminate. Hence, to see people discriminate is pointless and quite painful,” says Shruti Haasan. She believes that ostracising coronavirus positive patients is the root cause of most mental health disorders. She explains, “Anxiety, depression and suicide are very real problems. If you can drive someone towards them through discrimination, it needs to be addressed.”

She says that spreading awareness about doing the right thing is the need of the hour, which is why she decided to convey the message on her social media. She shares, “Discrimination is a form of bullying and harassment. And especially in a situation like this, it shouldn’t be encouraged by any means. Those who can see it happening in front of them should step in and change that mind-set.”

The actor-singer says that the vicious cycle of rumours is also to be blamed and verification of information is the first step towards eradicating ignorance. “A lot of people are being sucked into the vortex of fake news and conspiracies and there’s a sense of fear attached to this [being infected], which is very natural but that doesn’t mean that one should turn it into something negative,” she says.

Emphasising on the importance of non-discrimination against patients and healthcare staff, she says, “An important part of our society’s growth is to deal with Covid-19.” Haasan adds that education and acceptance are the best ways of dealing with the panic. “People should educate themselves by reading the correct articles and speaking to doctors. It’s important to realise that anyone can get it and we’re probably heading towards some sort of herd immunity. But we need to take precautions as we cannot keep everything closed forever,” she signs off.  

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In