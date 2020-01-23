e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Nora Fatehi’s Street Dancer 3D’s ponytail hairdo costs Rs 2.5 lakh

Nora Fatehi’s Street Dancer 3D’s ponytail hairdo costs Rs 2.5 lakh

Nora Fatehi got her stylish ponytail custom made from Dubai with almost half a kilogram of real human hair.

bollywood Updated: Jan 23, 2020 20:31 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Nora Fatehi’s long and impressive ponytail did not come cheap.
Nora Fatehi’s long and impressive ponytail did not come cheap.
         

Actor Nora Fatehi has set the mercury soaring with her moves in the Garmi song of Street Dancer 3D. What’s hair-raising is the fact that her hairdo in the film cost Rs 2.5 lakh. “I got the ponytail custom made in Dubai while we were shooting (for the film),” Nora told IANS.

“Me and Marcelo (the hair and make-up expert) found a manufacturer who made the ponytail as per my request. We wanted the ponytail to be long and thick to give a fierce vibe during the face-off battle with Shraddha (Kapoor),” she added.

 

Also read: Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan what is the rent for a room in Mannat, gets humble response

Five hundred gram of actual human hair went into the making of Nora’s ponytail for the screen. “It was a very heavy ponytail to be wearing while dancing. However, I pulled it off because I felt the look added a dynamic vibe to the sequence, and I wanted to make sure I had diverse looks throughout the film. So, I went out of my way to do so,” she said.

Directed by Remo D’souza, Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva along with Nora. The film is set to release on January 24.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
‘If I was not a minister, I would have bid for Air India’: Piyush Goyal
‘If I was not a minister, I would have bid for Air India’: Piyush Goyal
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
Assam: Over 600 militants of 8 outfits surrender, submit over 170 weapons
Assam: Over 600 militants of 8 outfits surrender, submit over 170 weapons
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news