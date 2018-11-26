Not a puja, Irrfan Khan came to India for a week to celebrate Diwali with family

Irrfan Khan was in India for a week to celebrate Diwali with his family, according to his representative. The actor has been undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London after announcing in March that he has been diagnosed with the disease.

While reports said that Irrfan was in India to perform a puja at a Nashik temple, his rep dismissed the reports saying the actor celebrated the festival with his family and was in India for seven days. The actor had earlier pulled out of an Amazon series, Gormint, and promoting his films Blackmail and Karwaan.

In June, Irrfan provided an update about his health in an interview. “This realisation made me submit, surrender and trust, irrespective of the outcome, irrespective of where this takes me, eight months from now, or four months from now, or two years. The concerns took a back seat and started to fade and kind of went out of my mindspace. For the first time, I felt what ‘freedom’ truly means. It felt like an accomplishment. As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it. My confidence in the intelligence of the cosmos became absolute. I feel as if it has entered every cell of mine. Time will tell if it stays, but that is how I feel as of now,” he said.

A few months later in August, he said that after four rounds of chemotherapy, he had found a new perspective on life. There are challenges which life throws at you. But I have started believing in the way this condition has tested me, really, really tested me in all aspects — physical, emotional and spiritual. It has put me in a rapture state. Initially I was shaken. I didn’t know. I was very, very vulnerable. But slowly, there is another way to look at things that is much more powerful and much more productive and much more healthy and I just want people to believe that nature is much more trustworthy and one must trust that. The problem with me initially was everyone was speculating whether I would be out of this disease or not. Because it’s not in my hand. That’s nature that will do whatever it has to do. What is in my hand, I could take care of that.”

