Not just Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan’s Inshallah to have another female lead

Actor Alia Bhatt will be joined by another female actor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah that also stars Salman Khan in the lead, recent reports have claimed.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “Most of Bhansali movies have had a third lead angle to it, be it Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat or Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Inshallah will be following the same league and will see a relatively young actress play a second female lead in the love drama by Salman and Alia. Though Salman and Alia play the lead role, the second lead will have a pivotal role as well.”

Inshallah will feature Salman as a businessman in his 40s and Alia as a young, aspiring actor. As per reports, Salman’s character will romance a girl 20 years younger to him. A Mumbai Mirror report had earlier quoted a source as saying, “Salman is a businessman in his mid-40s. The character is reminiscent of his turn in his 1997 romcom Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai. Alia plays a 20-something aspiring actress. All the factors, including age gap, have been taken into consideration. The story will justify the teaming up of two actors, from different generations, on a romantic journey.”

Sanjay, who is currently exploring locations for the film, is likely to begin shooting by September. The film will bring Salman and Bhansali together two decades after their last film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which also starred Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Co-produced by Salman Khan Films and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions, the film will be a romantic, lighter break for both the actor and the filmmaker.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 17:51 IST