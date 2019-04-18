Inshallah will have Salman as a 40-year-old man, Alia Bhatt as a young actor. Details inside

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt have been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah and the pairing attracted some flak online given the age difference between the two. Rumours even suggested that Salman and Alia may play siblings, given the age difference. However, fresh reports now reveal that the duo will actually romance in the film. As per reports, Salman plays a 40-year-old businessman and Alia is an aspiring actor in her 20s.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “Salman is a businessman in his mid-40s. The character is reminiscent of his turn in his 1997 romcom Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai. Alia plays a 20-something aspiring actress. All the factors, including age gap, have been taken into consideration. The story will justify the teaming up of two actors, from different generations, on a romantic journey.”

Salman will also be seen as an old man in his upcoming film Bharat, new poster of the movie revealed recently. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif.

When the film was announced and fans speculated roles of the two actors, Alia had reacted to the criticism over the age-gap, “I didn’t get any criticism. I think I got a lot of excitement. I think speculation is also a form of excitement in a way and why shouldn’t there be speculation. There should be and at least I am not bothered by that and I don’t think Salman or Bhansali sir are bothered. I think this is a filmmaker who has given us very good films, he is someone who we all are very fond of and I think we should just trust him with his vision.”

The tabloid further reported that shooting for the film begins in September and it may be shot in Haridwar, Rishikesh and Varanasi, apart from the US. “The locations under consideration are Haridwar, Rishikesh and Varanasi,” the source informed, adding that Bhansali and his leads will also fly to the US for a major schedule. “The crew was contemplating on several places, including Europe, but settled on the US after several rounds of recce. Salman and Alia will be there in winters,” the source added.

Inshallah brings Salman and Bhansali together after two decades - they last worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. Co-produced by Salman Khan Films and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions, the Inshallah will be a break for both Salman and Sanjay - it is Salman’s first love story after Sultan and Bhansali’s deviation from the intense and dark dramas he has been making of late.

