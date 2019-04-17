Salman Khan’s ‘jawani’ in new Bharat poster impresses Paris Hilton

Even as he shared fresh posters of his upcoming film Bharat revealing different looks, Bollywood actor Salman Khan found a new fan in international star Paris Hilton. Soon as he posted a new poster which showed him as a young man, with Disha Patani in the backdrop, Paris commented with an emoji on Instagram.

Salman shared a few posters revealing himself as a young man, a miner and an old man in a series of posters.

Also read: Kalank review: Varun, Alia, Madhuri shine in a stunning but soulless film

This is not the first interaction Paris had with the Dabangg star, the two were spotted together at a private bash in 2014. It was a birthday party held in Hyderabad and pictures of the duo dancing to Mika Singh’s live music went viral online. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma had also posted pictures of Paris Hilton wearing Salman’s blue bracelet.

Gm:) had a great party with @BeingSalmanKhan & beautiful @ParisHilton at Balas birthday Guess what salman is doing? pic.twitter.com/MQbrghBqEx — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 9, 2014

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is one of the major Bollywood attractions this year. The movie stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The film marks Salman’s third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar after the hit films Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

The trailer of Bharat will be out on April 24 and will also be attached to Avengers Endgame that releases in Indian on April 26. Bharat is slated to hit theatres around Eid 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 16:32 IST