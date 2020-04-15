e-paper
Nushrat Bharucha shares Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, sorts veggies with family in new video. Watch

Nushrat Bharucha shares Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, sorts veggies with family in new video. Watch

Actor Nushrat Bharucha has shared a new video on Instagram, of her family doing domestic chores together.

bollywood Updated: Apr 15, 2020 17:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nushrat Bharucha is taking part in domestic chores during lockdown.
Actor Nushrat Bharucha is busy with household chores during the coronavirus lockdown. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of herself, having a casual chat with her mother and grandmother, while sorting vegetables.

The video shows the three ladies sitting together, sorting through onions, potatoes and other veggies while having a discussion. Suddenly, the theme song of Ekta Kapoor’s soap opera, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii starts playing in the background. Nushrat captioned the post, “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki! Music courtesy @balajitelefilmslimited.”

 

Nushrat’s post has been ‘liked’ over 600000 times. “U are the coolest as well as Simplest of all the celebrities,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “Thats the gujarati family,” wrote another.

Nushrat has been sharing regular updates for fans during the lockdown. She’d previously shared a picture of herself with her mother and grandmother, giving each other an oil massage. Last Sunday, she’d shared pictures of the diyas she lit at her home.

Also read: Nushrat Bharucha on tackling depression: ‘I kept on believing things will get better the next day’

The actor had spoken about the importance of family in an interview to Pinkvilla. She’d said, “I think people around me; friends and family, someone who can silently exist with you in your silence. There was just a voice in me that I will get through this. If that was not there, then it would have been a serious problem. I kept believing in things will get better the next day. Keeping that faith, I would get through the day.”

