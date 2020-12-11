Nushrratt Bharuccha: We still have ‘what will look good on the poster’ attitude, and not open to newer casting in Bollywood

bollywood

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 13:27 IST

Nushrratt Bharuccha feels that the influx of OTT platforms in India is going to lead to a major shift. And it’s surprising for a mainstream film actor to admit that readily, considering the number game was all that mattered until a few months ago.

“I genuinely feel OTTs will change, for the better, the Indian audiences and the way they viewed films. The content that is there too, because now they will actually like the film for the film, and not for the box office success of it,” she says.

The 35-year-old, who starred recently in Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao, which released directly on an OTT platform. “There will not be the extra influence of ‘arre itne paise kamaaye toh film achhi hogi’. Zaroori nahi hai! Judgement for that will get real, and we will have a stronger fan following which is more true to our art, our sensibilities. I am very glad,” she adds.

But even as changes like this take place, there are some things, which Bharuccha still is yet to see change, and one of them is people not willing to take risks with newer actors.

She confesses that not everyone will agree with her or have a take on this, “The negative part, today personally is we still are very limited close minded in our sight of casting. I feel we are not open to newer, different casting. We feel like casting the same people in similar kind of roles, in similar kind of films. I feel they are not trusting actors as much as they should, or they are not opening up their minds to see ‘aisa role iss ladke ya ladki ko karte nahi dekha hai’.”

A refreshing casting is what the actor seeks, as all actors according to her are talented and can bring something new to characters. But what happens instead is this, “We still want to go with ‘poster pe kya achha lagega’ attitude, which I think should change.”

Ask her where is she coming from when she says this, and Bharuccha confesses that it is her own example. “They want to see me in similar romantic comedies. I have worked now in some and have a certain space of mine, but I want to do other things too. Why don’t you trust me that it will become a success? Basically that. There are films, I go out and try and want to be a part of. The answer that I get back is ‘maybe for a romantic comedy’. But I am like ‘why not this?’ Before my romantic comedies did well, people didn’t want to cast me in that!,” she says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more