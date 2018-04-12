October celeb review: Varun Dhawan’s best work, Banita Sandhu is lovely

Days before Shoojit Sircar’s October hits theatres and Varun Dhawan fans gear up too watch him in a new avatar, the makers held a special screening in Dubai and the response is overwhelming. While Karan Johar called the director a genius, he also praised newcomer Banita Sandhu. The film was screened Wednesday evening in Dubai and Varun, Banita and producers Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar were present for the movie’s premiere show.

Varun was especially excited to see his dad David Dhawan, mentor Karan Johar and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan watch his upcoming film. “2 DaDS and one dada @karanjohar @ShoojitSircar #DaViddhawan. Last night I was all nerves as my dad and Karan saw #October as well as @ShashankKhaitan but this picture is a memory I shall never forget. #legends,” he tweeted along with a picture.

Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, “#October is absolutely beautiful... just beautiful....sucks you into its world and absorbs you completely...I felt like I was standing there with the characters and feeling their every beat and emotion....@ShoojitSircar and @writeonj are a genius team!”

The filmmaker also mentioned the cast. “@BanitaSandhu is so so lovely! Her stillness and silences speak volumes ! She has a striking and supremely heartening presence ! Welcome to the movies! Huge mention to Gitanjali Rao for her brilliant performance! #october...@Varun_dvn as Dan is a character I have never met at the movies before! Flawed but so real and so intuitively hearful.....by the end of the film you root for him with a heavy heart....undoubtedly his best work to date.....” he added.

Shashank Khaitan, who directed Varun in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath ki Dulhaniya, also praised the actor and tweeted, “#OCTOBER ... @Varun_dvn as Dan is brilliant. He is so real and loveable and really brings out the complexities of this 21 year old character. His eyes are so innocent and vulnerable that he makes Dan endearing even in his awkwardness. So happy to see him make such brave choices..”

OCTOBER ... the cinematography by Avik Mukhopadhyay is brilliant, the visuals breathtaking ... the music by @ShantanuMoitra is beautiful ... the casting by Jogi ji is just bang on... loved the film in everyway... @Varun_dvn — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) April 11, 2018

Check out a few more reactions:

#October is a movie experience like no other. It’s subtle yet leaves you feeling things words can’t do justice to. @Varun_dvn you are a revelation and @BanitaSandhu welcome to the world of movies! Props to @ShoojitSircar and the ever brilliant @writeonj 🌸🌸🌸 — Amul Vikas Mohan (@amul_mohan) April 11, 2018

Directed by Shoojit, October stars Varun opposite Banita who makes her Bollywood debut with the film. Talking about Varun, Shoojit had said, “It wasn’t like I wanted to work with Varun Dhawan. I saw him in my office one day and I just found some kind of honesty and innocence in him which I was looking for my character. I went on with him purely on instincts. Though he was an overnight sensation, a star, but there was something really ‘teenage’ and ‘young’ in him.”

A Rising Sun Films Production, the film is set to release on April 13.

