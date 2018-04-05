Omung Kumar in talks to make Mauritius a shoot destination for Bollywood films

National Award-winning filmmaker Omung Kumar, who has directed films such as Mary Kom (2014) and Sarbjit (2016), is a also an acclaimed art director. And it’s his beautiful portrayal of the picturesque shoot locations like Manali, Punjab and Dharmshala in his films that apparently caught the attention of the government of Mauritius. Kumar was recently invited to discuss the future possibilities of shooting films in the beautiful island nation.

Filmmaker Omung Kumar with Anerood Jugnauth, former Prime Minister of Mauritius.

When contacted, the filmmaker confirmed, saying, “The Mauritius Government was highly hospitable and it was wonderful being there. As a shooting destination, the gorgeous island provides innumerable opportunities to explore. I am very excited at the prospect of making Mauritius a destination for film shoots. Their Government has been extremely helpful in lending a helping hand and announcing various facilities, incentives and rebates for the Indian film industry.”

As part of his discussion with the Mauritian officials, Kumar met Nandcoomar Bodha, Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport; Roubina Jadoo-Jaunbocus, Minister of Gender Equality, Child Development and Family Welfare; and Prithvirajsing Roopun, Minister of Arts and Culture. He also interacted with Nanda Narrainen and other executives from the Board of Investment.

