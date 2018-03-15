On Alia Bhatt’s 25th birthday, the star ‘on a dream run’ hopes she isn’t limited to dating gossip

What is it like to be an A-list actor in one of the world’s biggest film industries as you turn 25? Well, ”busy” would be the best word to describe Alia Bhatt’s life right now. The actor has had a choc-a-bloc schedule for almost a year now — after wrapping up Raazi, she worked on Gully Boy, and is currently ensconced in “freezing” Bulgaria for over a month to shoot for Brahmastra. In fact, she is set to ring in her 25th birthday today on Ayan Mukerji’s film set. “For me, birthdays are like just any other day,” she says, adding, “Honestly, the only reason I like birthdays is because it’s a reason to eat cake. I feel birthdays and New Years are super overrated.”

You turn 25 today, which is a landmark age...

Everyone tells me, ‘25 is an important age and 25-30 are important years’, but I don’t know what to feel. I am excited, because I can say that I am now in my mid-20s, and a little bit older (laughs). If I am working on my birthdays, I don’t pay much attention to it. I am happy that I’m working this year, because if you celebrate on a set, then the coming year is all about work and it goes well too. So, it’s a good way [to ring in your birthday].

Do you feel more mature now?

I feel, ‘age is just a number’, and I believe that. Your experiences make you mature, but, honestly, I still feel like a child. It terms of maturity, I feel I have more responsibilities, because I live alone now. That has been a big change in my life. I guess the people around me, such as my father or mother, would be able to say whether I have matured or not (smiles). I can’t say that.

Any plans to celebrate the birthday in Bulgaria?

Our shoot has been very hectic, so, the cast and crew have been shooting non-stop. But Ayan is quite excited about my birthday. I guess he has been planning something like a cute little dinner. I’ve told him that there is no pressure whatsoever to celebrate. All I want is a big cake, as I have been dieting like crazy. I won’t finish it by myself, but will definitely eat at least three pieces through the day (laughs).

You have Raazi coming up, which will be your first release after more than a year. Are you excited?

Yes I am, especially because a new film of mine is releasing after so long. I feel rejuvenated all over again. But with every new film, there’s also excitement and nervousness. I am also excited about Raazi, as it’s the first time that I’ve attempted to play a real-life character. The genre and space are also new for me. I am also trying to plan something fun, like putting out something [about the film] on my birthday and see people’s reactions. It has been so long, that I just want to get it out.

Many feel that you are going through a dream run in your career?

I don’t know if it’s a ‘dream run’, but any kind of run is difficult. When you go for a run, you ought to maintain a certain pace so you don’t get tired or burn out. The idea is to outlast the race, right? You are also aware of what you are capable of, but at the same time, you have to challenge yourself too. It has definitely been a very interesting journey, but I need to challenge myself constantly and keep trying. I also want to have fun, so there is no point in overthinking it.

You’re working on multiple films — Raazi, Gully Boy, Brahmastra and Shiddat. How do you manage it all?

I don’t know; I guess I am going mad. Every time someone talks about dates and all, they are like, ‘Alia, you aren’t breathing this year’. And I am like, ‘yeah, maybe next year’ (laughs). But I am so grateful for everything. It feels good, but, at the same time, I am nervous. I hope I am able to give my 100% to each and every character. I have to keep my head on my shoulders, put my blinkers on and work hard every day.

Recently, your name was linked with a businessman after rumours about you and Ranbir Kapoor emerged. Talks have also been rife about your break-up with Sidharth Malhotra…

Even I get really confused when I read such things, but I strongly believe that ‘silence is golden’. It’s not as if I am never going to have a personal life. I will and I do have one, but I feel it’s called ‘personal’ for a reason. That’s why it will always stay close to me. I am fine; people can say whatever, as I don’t get much bothered by such stories. Maybe except when you feel something really random has been written. I just hope people don’t think that this is all I am doing in life.

