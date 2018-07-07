On Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s wedding anniversary, 10 loved-up pics of Bollywood’s cutest couple

Bollywood’s most adorable couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Saturday. Ever since they tied the knot in that pink lehenga and off-white sherwani back in 2015, they have been the undisputed, most romantic duo we all like to obsess over.

From their loved-up selfies to fun family photos with daughter Misha, they know just how to win over the hearts of their fans. As Mira and Shahid gear up to welcome another member to their already perfect family, we look back at their 10 cutest photos together from important moments in their lives:

The wedding:

Shahid and Mira married in Gurgaon in a secret ceremony on July 7, 2015. They then hosted a reception in Mumbai for his colleagues from Bollywood, friends and family. He told Times of India, “I’m still falling in love with her....a bit more every day. The first time we met, we spoke for seven hours. We were at a friends’ farmhouse in Delhi. We went for a walk outside and the sun was setting behind her. I realised her eyes were not dark. They had a hazel tinge. That moment, I felt shayad main iss ladki se shaadi kar sakta hoon (may be I can marry this girl). But I also told myself, “What are you thinking? Bees saal ki hai besharam (she’s just 20 years old)!.”

The wedded bliss

He told Hindustan Times “I am in a very happy space. It’s a new beginning. Everything changes after marriage. You become a man. You feel responsible. When you are on your own, you feel, “It’s all good. Life’s going on.” But you feel responsible and thoughtful the moment you have someone to take care of. From now on, I will probably take more sensible decisions. I won’t be rash. The sense of freedom has now turned into a sense of responsibility. Even when I am deciding on a film, I feel, “If it goes wrong, it won’t just impact me; it will affect my home and my wife as well.”

Welcoming Misha in their lives:

“I had a tough pregnancy. I mean I went through those five months of a difficult time to bring my daughter into this world. So, now I want to spend every moment that I can with her and I think that I am,” Mira had said about her daughter.

The power couple mode:

“Mira and I communicate very well. That’s one of the strongest qualities about us. They always say, ‘Be with someone who helps you become a better person.’ She makes me want to be a better person. And that shows that she is a really good person,” Shahid had told Hindustan Times.

