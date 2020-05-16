e-paper
Home / Bollywood / On Vicky Kaushal’s birthday, brother Sunny shares their cutest childhood pics: ‘Nothing has changed’

On Vicky Kaushal’s birthday, brother Sunny shares their cutest childhood pics: ‘Nothing has changed’

For Vicky Kaushal’s birthday on Saturday, Sunny Kaushal shared some adorable pictures of his brother and him as kids.

bollywood Updated: May 16, 2020 16:00 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sunny Kaushal shared pictures to mark Vicky Kaushal’s 32nd birthday.
Actor Sunny Kaushal has shared the cutest childhood pictures to mark the birthday of his actor brother, Vicky Kaushal. For the special day, Sunny shared three photos of them as babies, toddlers, and tweens and one of them as grown-ups.

Sunny also wrote some lines for his brother. “Nothing has changed. The photos moved from paper to phone, but nothing else has changed. You grew 6 feet tall from 2 feet, but nothing else has changed. We used to be cool and now we are very cool but nothing else has changed. I was left, you are right. See nothing else as changed. Happy birthday brother @vickykaushal09. Lots of love,” he wrote.

 

The photos show the brothers looking mighty cute at a birthday party with their fancy hats and juice boxes. A second picture shows a nervous Vicky with a smiling Sunny posing next to a lion made out of stone, while the third picture shows them chilling together arm-in-arm. The fourth picture is from a professional photoshoot.

Vicky turned 32 on Saturday and the actor will have a low-key birthday amid the Covid-19 lockdown. “It’s going to be different this time because it’ll be a quiet one. It is going to be all about spending time with family. I’ll also be catching up with my friends over video calls,” Vicky told IANS.

Vicky also travelled down memory lane to recall how his birthdays used be celebrated. “I used to be very upset because my birthday would fall during the summer vacations. I couldn’t wear regular clothes to school on my birthdays and distribute chocolates to the entire class. But what I remember are the sweet parties at home where I would cut cakes surrounded by my friends,” he said.

Vicky was last seen in the horror-thriller film Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, which hit theatres in February this year. His upcoming movies include Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, Karan Johar’s Takht, and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam, a biopic of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. He has also signed Uri director Aditya Dhar’s next, The Immortal Ashwatthama.

