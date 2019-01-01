On Vidya Balan’s 40th birthday, her family goes retro to celebrate. See pics

Vidya Balan celebrated her 40th birthday and rang in the New Year with family in Mumbai on Monday night. From the look of it, all the folks were dressed in the ’70s style with bell bottoms, maxi dresses and hair accessories for her retro themed party.

Vidya Balan at her 40th birthday bash in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani/Instagram)

The lady herself was dressed in a deep green pant suit with a big belt, with the hair permed. While most of her family and friends were suitably dressed, her father too kept the fun going with a fancy cap and long scarf tied as a tie with only her mother keeping it Indian. All seen in a few pictures were her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and brother-in-law actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

On Vidya Balan’s birthday, her family came together for a retro bash on Monday night.

Aditya Roy Kapur at sister-in-law Vidya Balan’s birthday bash.

Vidya, who had been missing from action for a while, bounced back in 2017 with Tumhari Sulu. A delightful slice of life film, it deals with a homemaker who comes into her own as a radio jockey, flirting with her listeners and embracing life is great enthusiasm. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film was jointly produced by T-Series and celebrity photographer-turned-Bollywood producer Atul Kasbekar. The latter will soon be seen, again as the producer, in Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India.

She will soon be making her Telugu debut with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ambitious biopic on his late father NT Rama Rao and will appear in the film as Basavatarakam, the late actor and chief minister’s first wife.

Vidya will also be seen as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actor, who has acquired the adaptation rights of Sagarika Ghose’s book Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister, reportedly has said it was her long cherished dream to portray Gandhi on screen.

Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya’s dad at the bash. (Vidya Balan)

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

