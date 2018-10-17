Vidya Balan shares first look as Basavatarakam from NTR biopic

NTR biopic is gaining momentum with every passing day. Vidya Balan shared the first look of her character from the upcoming biopic where she will be seen as NTR’s first wife, Basavatarakam. Vidya shared a picture as her Instagram story and wrote: “What do I see?”

In the picture, dressed in a traditional sari, Vidya is every bit a married woman. She wears flowers in her hair (done in a bun), sports a bindi and wears some gold jewellery. She has a stern expression on her face.

Vidya shared another picture from the shoot of the film, which is currently on in Hyderabad. This comes days after Rakul Preet, who will be essaying the role of late actor Sridevi, shared a picture of herself as the late actor.

NTR biopic will see Nandamuri Balakrishna essay the role of his late father, while Rana Daggubati will play Chandra Babu Naidu, the current chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and the son-in-law of the late actor. Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will be seen playing the role of his late father Nandamuri Harikrishna in the upcoming biopic. Balakrishna’s look in the film was revealed on the eve of Independence Day by the makers, where he bore a close resemblance to his late father.

The film is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, who allegedly left Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika mid way, to begin work on NTR. The expectations from the film are running high after the stupendous success of Savitri biopic Mahanati, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 12:07 IST