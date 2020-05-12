Our bungalow has been sealed and sanitised: Freddy Daruwala

bollywood

Updated: May 12, 2020 13:46 IST

“My dad had symptoms of seasonal flue like fever and body ache. Hence, we took it lightly. On the third or fourth day, I thought that we should get him tested considering the current scenario. The reports that came a couple of days back showed positive results,” says Freddy Daruwala. His 67-year-old father, who is on his way to recovery, is currently under home isolation. The actor adds, “The BMC suggested that we should keep him in a place with many rooms and washrooms. So, we kept him at home because we thought that the hospitals may be used by someone who really needs it.”

He says that though his father is not prone to danger for not having any pre-conditions, what worries him is the health of his 15-month old son. “We’re all under home isolation. I’m more worried about my son, Evaan. There’s an over-consumption of information related to Coronavirus. So we keep worrying about what if something happens to him. We’re trying our best to keep our son away from contracting any infection. I’m also making sure that I don’t make my father feel ostracised. I’m taking care of my wife and sexagenarian mum too,” shares Daruwala.

The Race 3 (2018) actor says that the authorities were prompt enough to seal his bungalow down and sanitise it. “The BMC came and put up a notice outside our bungalow and have sealed it. They also sanitised our house. Since we’ve many rooms, isolation at home has become easier,” he says.

He urges everyone to be kind and empathetic towards Covid-19 patients around them. He says, “There no need panic; just need to be cautious. 80% of the people are asymptomatic. It’s important to be responsible to your loved ones. Those who’ve contracted it must be dealt with compassion and not leave them alone.” Being aware is important, he asserts, as he says, “There’s no need to be anxious because Covid-19 is absolutely curable. Your body will learn how to fight the virus as it will develop antibodies. Anyone with a pre-condition should be more careful because the virus may prove to be lethal for bodies with a weak immune system.”