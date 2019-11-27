e-paper
Parvathy wins the internet with her apology for using ‘bipolar disorder’ casually

Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu’s firm stand against Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh on a recent show won her applause but the actor was also called out for a casual reference to ‘bipolar disorder’.

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 14:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Parvathy Thiruvothu criticised the misogyny of films such as Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh on a chat show.
         

Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu spoke with great clarity on a recent chat show, hosted by film critic Anupama Chopra. While Parvathy has received all-round appreciation for calling out Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh’s misogyny, she has been called out for casual use of the phrase ‘bipolar disorder’.

A Twitter user, highlighting it, wrote: “Okay ya’all Parvathy is definitely rocking it here but DID SHE JUST SAY “THAT’S A BIPOLAR BEHAVIOUR?!” - Sorry i couldn’t continue watching it post that.” The user also retweeted a part of Parvathy’s portion from the show, where she is explaining how Arjun Reddy/Kabir Singh is different from Joker and casually uses the phrase ‘bipolar disorder’. Clearly, it didn’t go down well with many.

 

On seeing the said tweet, Parvathy immediately apologised. In a series of three replies, she explained that she is trying to ‘unlearn usages’ about ‘using grave mental disabilities’ as mere adjectives.

 

She said, “Hi Divya! Came across this comment. Thank you! It was a wrong choice of words and I stand corrected. This is important as I myself have been trying to unlearn usages that allow using grave mental disabilities as a mere “adjective” to explain a situation.”

 

She continued, “The phrase I was looking for is “two extremes” of the impact of commercial success of a movie. When a movie strikes with the audience for all the right reasons and gets a mass following. And the other, when a movie connects with the audience for toxic elements and thereby (..)”

 

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says she rejected Saif Ali Khan’s marriage proposal twice: ‘I said I don’t know you’

“not only reveals the actual shocking reality of a larger mindset but also glorifies/encourages it. As I said, thank you for bringing it to my notice. We learn -unlearn- learn, encore!”

Many on Twitter appreciated her prompt apology. One user wrote: “Goddamn finally found someone sensible in the industry with a spine. A fan already” while another wrote: “Parvathy I always admired you for ur acting n now admire u for d person u are U impress me Everytime be it changing ur surname to condemn the discrimination our society has based on caste and now for this Keep Rocking”.

 

 

Another user said, “Huge respect for accepting this and ready to stand corrected. Take a bow @parvatweets.”

In her segment, Parvathy had mentioned that Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh had ‘vision drama of glorification’ but Joker ‘did not’. She had said, “Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh both had the visual grammar of glorification, Joker did not. At no point did I feel at the character Joaquin (Phoenix) played (and think) ‘Arre yaar, I totally agree with you. You must kill everyone’.”

