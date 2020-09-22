e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Pasta trailer: Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra's marriage goes wrong in this suspense thriller, watch

Madhurima Tuli and Ssharad Malhotra have teamed up for a new suspense thriller, Pasta, which is based on an urban marriage. It will land online on September 25.

bollywood Updated: Sep 22, 2020 15:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Madhurima and Ssharad in a still from Pasta trailer.
Actor Madhurima Tuli is all set to be seen in a new film, Pasta and the trailer of the film is now online. Directed by Vibhuti Narayan, the film is a romantic drama that mirrors the state of urban marriages in India. It also features Ssharad Malhotra.

In the trailer that Madhurima shared on Instagram, Madhurima and Ssharad as seen as husband and wife who do not seem to be happy together. The video opens with Ssharad finding a used condom in one of his flowerpots and remembering that it has been long since he had sex with his wife. We are then shown a montage of visuals and dialogues that denote that another person, perhaps a common friend, has been visiting the house. Things soon turn murky as we see Madhurima pulling out a revolver from a drawer towards the end of the trailer.

Sharing the video, Madhurima captioned the trailer as, “Pasta So guys pasta will be out on 25th sept on @ulluapp Shower some love @sharadmalhotra009.”

 

Pasta is set to land online on September 25.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap’s former assistant says director got upset when actress suggested sexual favours in exchange for work

Madhurima has worked in television shows including 24, Kumkum Bhagya, Rang Badalti Odhani and Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. She has also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend, Vishal Aditya Singh. They were also seen on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13 and the spotlight was on their factitious relationship.

Ssharad became a household name with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and he made his silver screen debut with From Sydney With Love in 2012. His second film, Ek Tera Saath, released in 2016. He has also worked popular shows including Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap and Muskaan. He also participated in Box Cricket League 2 and Comedy Nights Bachao.

