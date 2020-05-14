e-paper
Home / TV / Madhurima Tuli reveals she was bullied in school, called 'behenji' for the way she dressed and poor English

Madhurima Tuli reveals she was bullied in school, called ‘behenji’ for the way she dressed and poor English

Madhurima Tuli said that she was bullied in school for her clothes and English diction. In retrospect, she feels that the experience made her more confident.

tv Updated: May 14, 2020 20:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Madhurima Tuli said that she was picked on in school.
Madhurima Tuli said that she was picked on in school.
         

Madhurima Tuli, who is one of the most popular faces on the small screen today, has opened up about her childhood struggles. She revealed that she was ‘bullied a lot’ in school for her sartorial choices and not having a good command over the English language.

In an interview with The Times of India, the actor said, “In school, I was bullied a lot. I was from Odisha and then I came to Dehradun. When I went to Dehradun, I really didn’t have a good dressing sense or even speak proper English. People used to talk and girls would comment ‘Arre, kitni behenji hai’, ‘she is so LS (low society)’ .”

However, things changed for Madhurima after she won the Miss Uttaranchal pageant. “But after I became Miss Uttaranchal, they all became my friends. They bullied me a lot. But I think it did me good. I became a confident person,” she said.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy calls them ‘fire on screen’, says ‘I love them together’

Madhurima has acted in a number of television shows such as 24, Kumkum Bhagya, Rang Badalti Odhani and Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. Last year, she participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend, Vishal Aditya Singh. Their constant fights became one of the talking points of the show.

After becoming the second runners-up of Nach Baliye 9, Vishal and Madhurima came on Bigg Boss 13 as wild card entries. Here, too, their blow-hot blow-cold relationship made headlines. From being at loggerheads with each other to seemingly moving towards a reconciliation, they left everyone confused.

Things reached a flashpoint when after an argument, Madhurima attacked Vishal with a frying pan and broke it into two. She was pulled up by host Salman Khan and evicted from the show due to her violent behaviour.

