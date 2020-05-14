e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy calls them ‘fire on screen’, says ‘I love them together’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy calls them ‘fire on screen’, says ‘I love them together’

As fans wait with bated breath to watch Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra, their co-star Mouni Roy has revealed that they are ‘fire on screen’.

bollywood Updated: May 14, 2020 16:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a behind-the-scenes photo from Brahmastra.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a behind-the-scenes photo from Brahmastra.
         

Fans are waiting eagerly to watch real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt romance each other on the big screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. Their co-star Mouni Roy, who will be seen as the antagonist in the film, has now vouched for the fact that they are ‘fire on screen’.

In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mouni showered praise on Ranbir and Alia, and said that she was lucky to share screen space with them. “They are fire on screen. They are as amazing actors as brilliant humans in real life. It was my privilege to work with them,” she said.

Mouni thinks Ranbir and Alia make for a great couple, not only on screen but off it, too. “I love them together. They look so cute together. They look super-duper cute together, both on and off screen,” she said.

 

The release of Brahmastra has already been delayed several times and in February this year, the team announced the ‘final’ release date of the film - December 4. However, with the coronavirus pandemic spreading over the world, all plans have been thrown out of gear and the release is likely to be pushed yet again.

When asked for an update on Brahmastra, Mouni said, “I don’t know, I would not know. Like you said, it’s a very big film and I am a very small part of it. So, you’d have to ask the people concerned who’d actually know what’s happening.”

In an earlier Instagram post, Ayan said that the delay in release was because they ‘need more time to get the VFX right, to get the sound right, to get the music right, and eventually to get the film right’.

Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is being made as a fantasy trilogy. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a cameo appearance in the first instalment.

