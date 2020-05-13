Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt speak with paparazzi ahead of Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meet, ask them to take care. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: May 13, 2020 18:54 IST

Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt were seen asking about the well-being of the paparazzi as they reached the venue for his father Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meet on Tuesday. In a video shared online, Ranbir is seen asking the photographers gathered outside if they are doing okay, as Alia tells them to wear masks.

The lensmen tell the couple that they were here to cover the prayer meet, to which Ranbir says, “Dhyan rakhna (Take care).”

A prayer meet for Rishi was held at his Bandra residence on Tuesday. Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Randhir Kapoor and others were also in attendance.

Rishi died on April 30, after a two-year battle with cancer. Alia had mourned his demise in an emotional note shared on her Instagram account, in which she said that he made her feel like a part of the family.

Also read: Pooja Bedi reveals daughter Alaya F, son Omar encouraged her to remarry before she met fiancé Maneck Contractor

“What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I’ve known him like that all my life... for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish!” she wrote.

“I thank the universe forgiving me this opportunity to know him... today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that’s how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more