Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli is deeply in love with ex Vishal Aditya Singh, says her mother

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 14:40 IST

TV actors Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli’s blow hot, blow cold relationship continues to be a hot topic of discussion in the Bigg Boss 13 house and outside of it. From being at loggerheads with each other to seemingly moving towards reconciliation, the former flames have left everyone confused.

Now, in an interview with photographer Viral Bhayani, Vijaya Pant Tuli has said that her daughter Madhurima loves Vishal very much. She also said that it was their egos that drove a wedge between them.

Talking about Madhurima’s stint in Bigg Boss 13, Vijaya said, “Log inko kahenge, ‘Tum log iss tarah se iss rishte ko bana sakte ho.’ Halanki wahaan toh sabhi fight kar rahe hai toh koi ek doosre ko kya samjhayega? Kya hota hai ki aadmi jab ek jagah pe reh jaata hai aur samaaj se cut ho jaata hai, toh iss tarah ka mahaul toh thoda ban hi jaata hai (People will tell them, ‘This is how you can build the relationship.’ But everyone is fighting there, so who will play peacemaker? When a person is in a certain place, cut off from the rest of the society, it does lead to this kind of a tense environment).”

“Mujhe pata tha ki ladaai toh hogi lekin humne kaha tha ki zyada ladne ki zaroorat nahi hai, sachchai tumko pata chal jayegi ki tum kitna usko pasand karte ho. Woh bohot zyada Vishal ko pyaar karti hai aur Vishal bhi karta tha, aisa nahi hai. Lekin dheere dheere in logon ka kya ho gaya hai na aapas mein…ego (I knew that there will be fights, but I told her not to fight too much, you will get to know the truth about how much you like him. She really loves Vishal and he also loved her. But slowly, ego came in the way of their relationship),” she added.

Earlier, when Madhurima entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, Vishal admitted to fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill that he still loved his ex-girlfriend. “Maine kabhi yeh deny hi nahi kiya ki I love her (I never denied that I love her). I respect her and love her,” he said. When asked if she has moved on, he said, “We have moved on.”

Vishal also said that he did not think that there was any scope for reconciliation between him and Madhurima as even after spending four months with her during Nach Baliye 9, they did not get back together. “Mujhe nahi lag raha hai ki aisa kuch hone wala hai (I don’t think that is going to happen),” he said.

