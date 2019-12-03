Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh says he never denied loving Madhurima Tuli but their bond became ‘abusive’

tv

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 13:08 IST

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 wild card entry Vishal Aditya Singh was in for a surprise as his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli entered the Bigg Boss house. Though he ignored her, as mandated by the task given to the contestants, he could not resist opening the door for her on her way out.

The housemates teased Vishal about his love for Madhurima, with Rashami Desai pointing out that it was sweet of him to open the door for her. “Woh darwaza kholna, yeh sab uska drama hai. Hum ek doosre ko bohot achche se jaante hai, so I just know it (Opening the door was just drama, we know each other well),” Madhurima, who was watching the developments from a secret room, said. However, she admitted that it was a sweet gesture.

After remaining tight-lipped initially, Vishal admitted that he still loves Madhurima. “Maine kabhi yeh deny hi nahi kiya ki I love her (I never denied that I love her). I respect her and love her,” he said. When asked if she has moved on, he said, “We have moved on.”

He also told Shehnaaz he had compatibility issues with Madhurima and their relationship was ‘abusive’.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli joins ex Vishal Aditya Singh in the house, says ‘I will not make things look dirty between us’

Vishal said that he did not think that there was any scope for reconciliation between him and Madhurima. When the contestants urged him to not rule out the possibility entirely, he said that the four months he spent with her during Nach Baliye were the longest amount of time that he ever spent with her, but there was no rekindling of their romance. “Mujhe nahi lag raha hai ki aisa kuch hone wala hai (I don’t think that is going to happen),” he emphasised.

The exes participated in Nach Baliye 9, and their frequent rifts became the talk of telly town. In an interview with The Times Of India, Madhurima said that she was not coming on Bigg Boss for Vishal.

“Hamare beech mein sab khatam ho gaya hai. But the audience wants to see more of us, unke liye khatam nahi hua hai and they are hoping that we might get back together. I think Vishal and I need closure. Jo bhi hamaari kahaani hai, woh achhe se khatam ho, so that everyone is at peace. Having said that, it’s not like we were fighting all the time on Nach Baliye; there was some chemistry as well, which I feel the audience had liked,” she said.

“I was offered Bigg Boss while I was doing the dance reality show. However, I didn’t take it up as there were many issues between Vishal and me. Honestly, I was traumatised by our ugly fights. I didn’t expect Vishal to behave like that with me, so I was a little sceptical about whether I should take up Bigg Boss,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more