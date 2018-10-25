Pihu: Bollywood is raving about this story of girl left alone with her dead mom. Seen the trailer yet?

The trailer of Pihu, an upcoming Hindi film about a little girl left alone in a house, has garnered a lot of positive nods. Several Bollywood tweeted about the film’s trailer, calling it the one movie to watch out for.

Pihu is such close proximity to the gas burner is a disturbing sight.

The film is about a two-year-old girl left alone in a flat. All she has for company is, presumably, her mother’s dead body.

As the trailer opens, viewers see a sweet little girl, Pihu, waking up, playing with her balloon, switching on the TV to dance to her favourite songs and a chaotic home with toys and household items scattered all around. We get to know that she is alone at home (we do see a woman lying on the bed but she doesn’t wake up). The little girl tried to wake up her mother, shakes her arm, slaps her face but she just would not wake up.

All alone, Pihu first gets locked inside the fridge, switches on the geyser and other electrical items. Pihu also tries to fix herself a meal, first using a microwave and then on a gas burner. A child in such close proximity to fire surely makes the viewers nervous.

Throughout the trailer, Pihu trips, falls, skips and at one point, her doll falls from the balcony of her high-rise apartment. When the trailer ends, we see her climbing on the balcony’s railing and we all skip a heartbeat. In short, the trailer shows that what is every parent’s worst nightmare.

Pihu trying to wake up her mom.

The trailer has been praised by many Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Bhumi Pednekar, Shreyas Talpade, Swara Bhaskar, Tisca Chopra, Adil Hussain, Abhishek Kapoor among others. Check out their reactions here:

T 2973 - https://t.co/2epd6Bri6s



A film with just one artist .. a child ., !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 24, 2018

Am still recovering...was literally praying through the trailer... #PihuTrailer This little girl 🙏🏻 @RonnieScrewvala @roykapurfilms and team this made me so uncomfortable and scared that I can’t wait to watch the film 👏🏻 https://t.co/o8QcRIxOef — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) October 24, 2018

This film #Pihu is something we’ve never seen before! The whole film only has a 2 year old girl in it. That’s it... and....... it’s SCARY!!!!! Directed by @vinodkapri #PihuTrailer https://t.co/YAw7pOxwic — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 24, 2018

I skipped a beat...actually several. Can’t get over this trailer. ‘Outstanding’ is an understatement. So so looking forward to this one. Big salute & congratulations in advance to the team. #pihutrailer — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) October 24, 2018

This trailer looks real and Dangerous @vinodkapri

I will anxiously wait for this film #PihuTrailer releases on 16th November https://t.co/hsdIow3IfI — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) October 24, 2018

Pihu has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur and directed by Vinod Kapri.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 15:16 IST