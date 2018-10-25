Today in New Delhi, India
Pihu: Bollywood is raving about this story of girl left alone with her dead mom. Seen the trailer yet?

Pihu’s trailer, which shows a two-year old girl alone at home, has stunned one and all. Check out the trailer and its reaction from stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Swara Bhaskar, Bhumi Pednekar.

Updated: Oct 25, 2018 15:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Pihu trailer,Pihu,Bollywood
The trailer introduces us to a two-year old Pihu alone a house.

The trailer of Pihu, an upcoming Hindi film about a little girl left alone in a house, has garnered a lot of positive nods. Several Bollywood tweeted about the film’s trailer, calling it the one movie to watch out for.

Pihu is such close proximity to the gas burner is a disturbing sight.

The film is about a two-year-old girl left alone in a flat. All she has for company is, presumably, her mother’s dead body.

As the trailer opens, viewers see a sweet little girl, Pihu, waking up, playing with her balloon, switching on the TV to dance to her favourite songs and a chaotic home with toys and household items scattered all around. We get to know that she is alone at home (we do see a woman lying on the bed but she doesn’t wake up). The little girl tried to wake up her mother, shakes her arm, slaps her face but she just would not wake up.

All alone, Pihu first gets locked inside the fridge, switches on the geyser and other electrical items. Pihu also tries to fix herself a meal, first using a microwave and then on a gas burner. A child in such close proximity to fire surely makes the viewers nervous.

Throughout the trailer, Pihu trips, falls, skips and at one point, her doll falls from the balcony of her high-rise apartment. When the trailer ends, we see her climbing on the balcony’s railing and we all skip a heartbeat. In short, the trailer shows that what is every parent’s worst nightmare.

Pihu trying to wake up her mom.

The trailer has been praised by many Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Bhumi Pednekar, Shreyas Talpade, Swara Bhaskar, Tisca Chopra, Adil Hussain, Abhishek Kapoor among others. Check out their reactions here:

Pihu has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur and directed by Vinod Kapri.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 15:16 IST

