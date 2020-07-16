e-paper
Pooja Bhatt's Bombay Begums, Bhumi's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Swara's Bhaag Beanie Bhaag among 17 new Netflix releases

Netflix is all set to premiere Pooja Bhatt’s Bombay Begums, Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Swara’s Bhaag Beanie Bhaag and Neena Gupta’s Masaba Masaba in the upcoming months.

bollywood Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:17 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are the films and shows lined up on Netflix.
A total of 17 new Indian originals are set to arrive on Netflix in the upcoming months including Bombay Begums, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag and Masaba Masaba. Konkona Sensharma shared a new still from the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Sharing the still which shows the two of them dressed in colourful qawwal costumes, she wrote on Twitter, “Watch Dolly and Kitty fight their silent battles while they navigate womanhood, sisterhood, and everything in between in this charming story about finding freedom.”

 

Alankrita Shrivastava’s web show Bombay Begums is also among the new outings on Netflix. The director shared the first looks of the lead actors on Twitter on Thursday. Sharing Pooja’s look from the film, she wrote, “Join the 5 women as they embark on a journey of desire, ethics, personal crises and vulnerabilities. As glass ceilings are shattered, and hearts are broken the women learn the power of sisterhood in the face of adversity. @poojab1972 @shahanagoswami @amrutasubhash @PlabitaB.” She also revealed the looks of Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash and Plabita Borthakur from the film.

Pooja is seen sitting on an armchair in the centre of a room exuding both power and calm. She replied to Alankrita on Twitter, “Thank you Alankrita,for reminding me where I always belonged!

 

 

 

Neena Gupta also shared her look from her upcoming project, Masaba Masaba. Sharing a picture of herself playing a sitar, she wrote on Instagram, “Dekho meri beti kitna pareshaan karti hai mujhe! Everything will be out in the open now @masabagupta Hoga dhamaal jab dekhoge maa beti ka kamaal! @viniyard @ashviniyard @neilbhoopalam Coming soon on @netflix_in (See how much my daughter troubles me! Everything will be out in the open now Masaba. There will be a lot of fun when you will watch this mother-daughter together).”

 

Also read: Netflix releases roster of 17 titles arriving soon: Raat Akeli Hai, Ludo, A Suitable Boy, Class of 83, The Kargil Girl and more

 

Swara Bhaskar also shard her look from her next show, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. Sharing a picture of herself which shows her standing on the stage, she wrote, “Breathe Beanie Breathe. There’s a method Beanie’s madness! I swear. Ok maybe not. U’ll know soon as u watch her get life her together in the midst of all the mayhem #BhaagBeanieBhaag.”

