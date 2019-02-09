Popular 90s villain Mahesh Anand, last seen in Rangeela Raja, dies at 57: Report

Mahesh Anand, known for his many negative turns in films of the ‘80s and the ‘90s, has died, according to reports. He was 57. According to a Times Now report, the actor’s body has been taken to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem.

Mahesh was last seen in Govinda’s Rangeela Raja, which released on January 18. He was known for films such as Shahenshah (1988), Majboor (1989), Swarg (1990), Thanedaar (1990), Vishwatma (1992), Gumrah (1993), Khuddar (1994), Betaaj Badshah (1994), Vijeta (1996) and Kurukshetra (2000).

The report notes that the actor lived alone in Versova, Mumbai. When PeepingMoon.com contacted his ex-wife, she said that she was not aware of his death. “We are not in touch since 2002,” she said.

Mahesh Anand in a still from Baaghi, starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Pancholi.

Rangeela Raja was his first film in 18 years. Ahead of its release, Mahesh in a Facebook post had written that he had only six minutes of screen time, but was excited to be back at work.

In an earlier interview to Cinestaan, he had revealed that he had been through financial difficulties during his time away from the industry. “Nobody signed me for 18 years. But god came in the form of a human being and offered me a small role. It’s a stepping stone back into the industry. Actually it has not hit me till now because for 18 years I have lived alone, with no work and no money,” he had said.

Mahesh said that when producer Pahlaj Nihalani called him to his office, he didn’t even have money for the autorickshaw fare. “I have worked with some big people, but nobody remembered me,” he had said.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 19:16 IST